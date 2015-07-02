  • Search 
Albertsons-Safeway Will Remodel, Open New Stores This Year

Grocery, Northeast
Albertsons and Safeway will open eight new and replacement stores in 2015 and remodel 115 existing stores across most of its operating divisions.

In the Northeast, remodels are scheduled for a Safeway store in Maryland and an Acme Market in Long Beach Township, New Jersey.

The new and remodeled stores will feature enlarged bakeries, a floral showcase, “Butcher Blocks” with in-store meat cutters, sushi and olive bars, as well as in-store Starbucks at many locations. Many stores will offer in-store pharmacy services, and many Safeway locations will provide online grocery ordering and delivery.

