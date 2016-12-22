Handy Seafood Names EVP Of Sales And Marketing

Handy Seafood of Salisbury, Maryland, has appointed Don Riffle as EVP of sales and marketing.

Riffle has 37 years of experience in the seafood industry and recently retired from Clear Springs Foods after 18 years as EVP of sales and marketing. Riffle has served on Handy Seafood’s advisory board for the past two years with a focus on growth and marketing strategy planning and execution.

“I am extremely excited about working with Todd Conway, the recently appointed CEO and president of Handy Seafood, and Handy’s excellent sales and operations team. Handy’s international and domestic sourcing expertise supported by an excellent international quality assurance team continually deliver the highest quality seafood products and has great potential for expansion and growth,” said Riffle.

Handy Seafood is a family-owned company with more than 120 years of seafood processing. Its products include soft shell crabs, crab meat, crab cakes, crab specialty items, oysters and artisanal fish.