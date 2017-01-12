CBA Gains Another Brew Partner In The Eastern U.S.

Craft Brew Alliance Inc. (CBA) and Wynwood Brewing Co. recently announced their intent to form a strategic partnership.

CBA is a craft brewing company based in Portland, Oregon; Wynwood is an award-winning craft brewery based in Miami’s Wynwood Art District. Through the partnership, Wynwood Brewing would gain access to CBA’s state-of-the-art production capabilities and regional sales and marketing infrastructure, with a focus on meeting increased demand for its brews in Florida.

Also under the partnership agreement, CBA would take a 24.5 percent stake in Wynwood, which would enable Wynwood to expand its brewery and tap room.

Founded by Luis Brignoni and his father Luis Brignoni Sr. (“Pops”), Wynwood Brewing Co. reflects its founders’ Puerto Rican descent and “artsy” Wynwood neighborhood, the companies say. The brewery has doubled its production every year since releasing its first beers in 2013.

“We’ve been vocal about finding the right strategic partners in the right geographies to expand CBA’s distinctive portfolio that combines fast-growing national brands like Kona Brewing Co. with strong regional craft breweries,” said Andy Thomas, CEO of CBA. “With Wynwood, we’re able to round out our portfolio of exceptional craft brands in the East, which includes our partners Appalachian Mountain Brewery in North Carolina and Nantucket Island-based Cisco Brewers in New England. We’re looking forward to helping the great team at Wynwood bring more of their special brand, steeped in Puerto Rican culture and a love of great beer, to more beer lovers throughout Florida.”

Described as Miami’s first craft production brewery, Wynwood Brewing Co. operates a 15-barrel brew house and tap room. The brewery’s core portfolio includes La Rubia Blonde Ale, Wynwood IPA, Magic City Pale Ale, and Pops Porter, which earned a gold medal at the 2014 Great American Beer Festival, along with a rotation of seasonal and limited-release beers.

Wynwood Brewing Co. and CBA met through the Startup Brewery Challenge, a business pitch competition created by Brewbound with the help of CBA and Widmer Brothers Brewing to foster business growth of emerging craft brewers. As a Startup Brewery Challenge winner, Wynwood’s founders and brewmaster traveled to Portland to brew a collaboration beer with CBA’s Innovation Brewing Team, and during that trip “it became clear that the Brignonis’ aspirations for their company aligned with CBA’s strategic partnership model,” the companies said.

The collaboration beer, known as the Portland Cuddle, won best overall IPA and Gold in the Specialty IPA category at the Copa Cervezas de America, the most important beer competition in Latin America, in October.

CBA operates five breweries as well as five pub restaurants across the U.S.