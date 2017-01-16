The Pennsylvania Food Merchants Association (PFMA) has hired Meagan Thorpe as association services manager.

Thorpe will research legislative and regulatory issues, serve as a liaison to communicate emergency planning issues, manage the association’s committees and provide government relations coverage in the monthly newsletter and weekly e-newsletter communications. She also will assist with the planning and educational programming for PFMA’s annual conference, fall legislative conference and webinars.

Thorpe joins PFMA following five years with the Pennsylvania General Assembly. Most recently, she worked as a district director for former Sen. Rob Teplitz and as a constituent outreach specialist for former state Rep. Glen Grell. Prior to that, she worked on event and fundraising planning for the Pennsylvania Senate Republican Campaign Committee and the Pennsylvania Republican Party.

“We are pleased to welcome Meagan to the PFMA team,” said Alex Baloga, VP of external relations. “Her experience and contacts with the Pennsylvania General Assembly will be essential to assisting PFMA members with their legislative and regulatory questions, and her event planning experience will be valuable as we plan our upcoming committee meetings and conferences.”

Thorpe earned her bachelor’s degree in public administration from Shippensburg University. She serves on the board of directors and communications committee for the Tri-County Community Action.

The PFMA advocates the views of more than 800 convenience stores, supermarkets, independent grocers, wholesalers and consumer product vendors. PFMA members operate more than 3,200 stores and employ more than 150,000 Pennsylvania residents.