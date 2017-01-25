Pete & Gerry’s Reports Continued Increases In Organic Egg Sales

Pete & Gerry’s organic egg sales have grown more than 30 percent per year for the last decade and more than 50 percent annually for the last two years, according to the company, whose product is available at more than 9,600 retail locations nationwide.

According to company officials, Pete & Gerry’s is the first egg producer in the world to achieve Certified B Corp status, earned by companies that use the power of their businesses to solve social and environmental problems.

“Our unwavering commitment to Certified Humane Free Range egg production, made possible through a network of over 120 independent, small family farms, is the heart of our business,” said Pete & Gerry’s Chief Executive Farmer Jesse Laflamme. “It’s a principle we’ve never compromised, making our growth all the more meaningful as a true testament to our belief that scale—and success in business—can be achieved while still ensuring happy, healthy lives for both our hens and farmer partners.”

Building on the success of the six- and 12-pack carton offerings, Pete & Gerry’s newest innovation coming to the egg aisle in March is its Organic Hard-Boiled Eggs. Laflamme says this is a new choice for consumers who are looking for a convenient, time-saving option while also prioritizing the humane treatment of hens. The product will be available in a six-pack for under $5 and is expected to hit markets nationwide.