Hostess Launches Twinkies Cappuccino For C-Stores

Hostess Brands, in partnership with Kerry Convenience, has rolled out Twinkies Cappuccino for the convenience store channel. This is the snack manufacturer’s first entry in the hot dispensed beverage category.

Inspired by the Hostess Twinkie, the cappuccino beverage combines milk, a sponge cake flavor and a hint of coffee. The product debuts in Sheetz stores and will be available nationwide in other c-stores in the coming weeks.

Kerry Convenience of Lake Zurich, Illinois, works directly with c-store operators, commissaries and third-party production facilities.

“We are delighted to bring the iconic taste of Twinkies to consumers in a new form—that of a cappuccino,” said Sharon Porter, director of convenience marketing for Kerry Convenience. “Kerry’s thorough understanding of the hot dispensed category as well as that of the c-store channel has allowed us to produce an operationally easy, dispense-ready, high-quality product representative of the treat beloved by generations.”

Hostess Brands’ hot beverage launch follows the recent introductions of Deep Fried Twinkies as well as several ice cream products.