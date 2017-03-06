ShopRite Supermarkets’ Linda Lussier, the company’s first woman store director and current director of labor relations, has retired after 43 years of service. ShopRite Supermarkets is a subsidiary of Wakefern Food Corp., a U.S. retailer-owned cooperative whose members own and operate hundreds of supermarkets in the Northeast under several banners.

Lussier, who resides in Blooming Grove, New York, began her career with ShopRite in 1974 as a courtesy counter associate, working her way up the corporate ladder to hold positions of assistant manager, store director and VP of operations. As director of labor relations, Lussier was responsible for all labor negotiations, union contracts and payroll processing. She also supervised the administration of payroll and benefits to more than 6,500 associates.

Lussier has earned numerous awards during her career in the supermarket industry. In 2011, she was a recipient of the YWCA TWIN (Tribute to Women and Industry) Award, which honors women who have excelled in their fields and made significant contributions to industry in executive, managerial and professional roles, and who also lend assistance to young women entering industry by acting as role models and mentors.

Most recently, Lussier was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award from ShopRite Supermarkets for her strong leadership and contributions to the company. In addition to being the first woman store director, Lussier was the first woman to serve as VP of operations for ShopRite’s former Big V banner. She also has mentored aspiring female associates in the business, encouraging them to achieve success while guiding them on how to balance their work and personal lives.

“We thank Linda for the dedicated service and expertise she has brought to ShopRite over the years,” said Tom Urtz, VP of operations for ShopRite Supermarkets. “Linda has been a consummate team player throughout her career, always striving to benefit the organization and maintain fairness for the associates she worked on behalf of daily. A strong leader and role model, she has had a profound influence on those around her and is a shining example what can be achieved through hard work. We wish her all the best in her retirement.”