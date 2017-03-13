Schwarzenegger Added To IDDBA 17 Speaker Lineup

The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) has added Arnold Schwarzenegger to the speaker lineup at IDDBA 17. Schwarzenegger’s presentation is titled “From Fitness to Film: How Drive Can Make Dreams a Reality.” IDDBA 17 runs June 4-6 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California.

An immigrant from Austria with few resources, Schwarzenegger made his dream a reality by coming to America and becoming the greatest bodybuilder in the world. He was the youngest person to ever win the Mr. Universe title and went on to win seven Mr. Olympia titles.

Schwarzenegger gained worldwide fame in Hollywood and has starred in many movies, including “Conan the Barbarian,” “The Terminator” series, “Predator,” “Twins” and “Total Recall.” As an author and a businessman, he earned his college degree and became a millionaire through his business enterprises in real estate, landscaping and bodybuilding. Schwarzenegger also served two terms as the 38th governor of California from 2003-11. He also works with nonprofits; serves as chairman of the After-School All-Stars, a nationwide after-school program; and serves as coach and international torch bearer for Special Olympics.

IDDBA says Schwarzenegger’s presentation will focus on the four principles that helped him succeed: have a vision and trust it; break the rules; don’t be afraid to fail; and work hard—there are no shortcuts.