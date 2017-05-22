The Maine Grocers & Food Producers Association (MGFPA) has named Christine Cummings its new executive director. Cummings will work closely with outgoing Executive Director Shelley Doak during a transition period. Doak is leaving Maine—moving to Denver, Colorado, to be near her family.

Cummings will transition from the Retail Association of Maine, where she began in 2015. She has served as membership and program manager for the last 18 months, working closely with the MGFPA team. She has assisted in managing events and membership customer service as well as crafting marketing materials. Her work experience ranges from public relations, media buys, print and social media management to graphic design and sales assistance.

“We’re excited to welcome Christine into her new leadership role with MGFPA,” the group says in a statement.“Her familiarity with the association and members will prove valuable. The board looks forward to the opportunities that lie ahead for our association with a fresh perspective. We’re also very pleased to have an association management arrangement with the Retail Association of Maine to provide enhanced administrative services so vital to our organization.”