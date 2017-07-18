Inserra ShopRites Roll Out Organic/Fair Trade Produce Program

Inserra Supermarkets ShopRite has rolled out a new produce program called Taste Me, Do Good*.

The program is built around organic, fair trade fruits and vegetables. Since June, Taste Me, Do Good* produce has been available at Inserra ShopRites in Bergen, Hudson and Passaic Counties in New Jersey and Rockland County, New York. The stores carried multiple varieties of fair trade organic pears and apples from Argentina and organic blueberries from North Carolina and Washington State.

The production of these crops benefits farmers, workers and the environment in the U.S. and Latin America, according to the Mahwah, New Jersey-based grocer, which says the new program demonstrates its commitment to community, nutrition and sustainable food systems.

“The program perfectly aligns with our family and company values of providing healthy and nutritious foods to people, giving back to the community, being committed to environmental sustainability, and taking care of the farmworkers who do the hard work of producing the foods we enjoy,” said Carl Inserra Jr. “For us, it’s a win-win—great products, a great story to tell and a meaningful experience to bring to our customers.”

Produce such as pears, apples, blueberries, strawberries, pineapples and mangos, both seasonal and imported organic, will be available in Inserra ShopRites year-round as part of the program. The produce will be sourced from “model best practice” farms.

“Our work creates a model for an agriculture of the future,” says Rafael Goldberg, CEO of Interrupcion in Brooklyn, New York, marketer of Taste Me, Do Good* products. “Consumers get premium quality, great tasting, organic and fair trade products at a great value, and farmers and workers get dignified treatment and investment back into their communities. Our focus on organic and biodynamic agriculture is also a powerful way to protect the soil, water and environment for future generations. It’s a win-win-win relationship for everyone involved.”

Interrupcion offers various services to the farmers to enhance product quality, and create social and environmental impact, he says.

“We’re raising the bar on what food and agriculture can be,” according to Goldberg. “We provide financing, quality assurance, agricultural technology and capacity building, technical support for organic farming and fair trade processes, bio-fertilizers and supply chain logistics services—all with the goal of growing exceptional produce that changes the world for the better, provides organic nutrition to consumers, and positively impacts lives and communities.”

To communicate the program to shoppers, Inserra will be featuring themed bin displays and signage in addition to engaging shoppers via social media.

“On top of this program being very in-line with our company values, we’re focused on bringing more and more organic items into our stores and providing the best quality product to our shoppers while creating great value for them,” says Eric Beelitz, director of produce for Inserra. “I’m really happy with what I’ve seen so far.”

The family-owned Inserra Supermarkets chain owns and operates 17 ShopRite stores located in Bergen, Hudson and Passaic Counties in New Jersey and five ShopRite stores in Rockland County, New York. The company is under the direction of the Inserra family’s third and fourth generations and Ron Onorato, president and COO.

Lindsey Inserra, VP of corporate retail health and wellness at Inserra Supermarkets ShopRite, adds, “When you put good things in your body, you feel good. And with these products, you’re doing something good for others as well, and that feels great. We are a family-owned business, and helping other families—from our customers to our vendors, growers and well beyond—is one of our core philosophies. This project does just that in its support of dedicated farmers, farmworkers and their families, and we are proud to be a part of it.”