7-Eleven To Offer Surcharge-Free ATM Access In 8K-Plus Stores

More than 8,000 ATMs in U.S. 7-Eleven stores in the next year will begin offering surcharge-free access to customers. The upgrades come after a multi-year agreement between MoneyPass and FCTI Inc., owned by Seven & I Holdings Co., 7-Eleven Inc.’s parent company.

Beginning this month and through early 2018, MoneyPass access will be rolled out across ATMs in 7-Eleven.

“The addition of the 7-Eleven stores to the MoneyPass Network brings value to both organizations,” said Douglas Miraglia, president of the MoneyPass Network. “MoneyPass card issuers can promote the expansion of convenient surcharge-free ATM access to their cardholders. And 7-Eleven looks to increase foot traffic to their location from the 87 million cards of the MoneyPass Network.”

Added Jeffrey Wernecke, co-CEO of FCTI, “Partnering with MoneyPass aligns with our focus of delivering ATM programs that provide incremental value and increase foot traffic to our customers’ locations. We are pleased to begin offering MoneyPass surcharge-free ATM access on FCTI’s ATMs at 7-Eleven.”

Minneapolis-based MoneyPass is a network of Elan Financial Services, a provider of comprehensive ATM and debit-card processing solutions for financial institutions, independent sales organizations and retailers. MoneyPass provides surcharge-free access at 25,000 ATMs across the U.S.

Los Angeles-based FCTI is a nationwide ATM network and service provider.