Wisconsin Business Partners Deliver Truckload Of Cheese To Texas

Independent Procurement Alliance Program (IPAP) has partnered with Midwest Refrigerated Services (MRS) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to deliver a truck load of Wisconsin cheese to Houston to provide nutritious food for those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

The relief effort started with the Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board (WMMB) when it spearheaded a call for donations from Wisconsin cheesemakers and dairy farmers. Donations poured in from companies around the state, totaling nearly 20,000 pounds of cheese. The shipment also included 300 pounds of butter.

When the need arose for logistics support regarding this product, IPAP and Midwest Refrigerated Services got involved.

“It thrilled us to get the call from WMMB and utilize our partnership in the relief effort and do our part to make a difference for those affected by Hurricane Harvey. Working together to provide a transportation solution to get the donated product to Texas is the least we could do,” said IPAP President Scott Eithun. “We are pleased to be able to have these partnerships and work together to make a positive impact in a time of need for Houston.”

With shipping and logistics support by IPAP and Midwest Refrigerated Services, the delivery was expected to arrive at the Houston Food Bank Sept. 8. IPAP has worked with WMMB and MRS to successfully distribute more than 1 billion pounds of cheese into the foodservice supply chain across the country over the past several years. IPAP works with foodservice distributor groups around the country that represent hundreds of independent distributors.

Midwest Refrigerated Services is a full-service 3PL company providing integrated frozen and refrigerated logistics and distribution services for the food industry. MRS has 6 locations in Wisconsin and one in Iowa serving our customers nationwide.