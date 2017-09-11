JOH Bike Team Raises Money For Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Members of JOH’s Kids 360 Cycle Team joined more than 6,000 bicyclists in the 38th Annual Pan-Mass Challenge. The team finished the two-day, 192-mile charity bike ride that crossed the state, raising more than $40,000 for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (DFCI). Since 2011, the JOH team has raised more than $220,000 for DFCI.

“We are so proud of the outpouring of support we received while raising money for this great cause,” said John Saidnawey, JOH chairman & CEO. “Next year we want to welcome additional industry friends to ride on our Kids 360 team and help us raise more money for life-saving cancer research and treatment at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute!”

JOH’s Kids 360 is a non-profit charity that takes a 360-degree approach to a child’s life. Whether it is providing clothes, food, toys, medical support or school supplies, the money raised goes directly to carefully selected children’s charities.