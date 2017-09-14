Wandering Bear Debuts Sustainable, On-The-Go Cold Brew Coffee

New York-born Wandering Bear Coffee is introducing a single-serve, 11-oz. cold brew box for coffee on the go. Certified Organic, Fair Trade and with 25mg of caffeine per ounce, Wandering Bear says its coffee is now more convenient than ever and is the first in the premium cold brew category to be packaged in a TetraPak carton, widely recognized for sustainability.

According to Wandering Bear, it was the first brand to put cold brew coffee on tap in homes and offices via box packaging. The unique format and craft packaging have become a calling card of the brand, earning them a loyal following in their home market of New York. But retailers and consumers alike were asking for something smaller, the company says.

“We’ve really listened to our consumers on this one,” said Matt Bachmann, Wandering Bear co-founder. “Love for our ‘coffee on tap’ products has been strong for years now, but our loyalists have been wanting something they can take with them on-the-go. We’re excited at the new opportunities this product line will open for our brand.”

Within a week of launch the product will be on the shelves at Target throughout the Northeast and at hundreds of independent retailers in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut (SRP $3.99).

“The interest has been incredible,” said Ben Gordon, co-founder. “And we’re excited about the trial this size and price point will help drive for our brand.”

With the launch of the 11-oz. single-serve offering, Wandering Bear Coffee transitioned all products to use only organic coffee and carry USDA Organic certifications.