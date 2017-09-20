Wegmans Named One Of The Best Workplaces For Women

Fortune and Great Place to Work have ranked Wegmans number seven on the 2017 list of the Best Workplaces for Women.

Great Place to Work is the organization that conducts research and compiles results for Fortune’s annual “100 Best Companies to Work For” list, which has included Wegmans for 20 consecutive years.

The list is compiled based on women’s assessments of their organizations’ culture, leadership, fairness and other elements essential for a great workplace. The rankings this year were drawn from surveys of more than 400,000 U.S. employees at Great Place to Work-certified organizations, assessing them on:

Great Place to Work analyzed how women rated their organizations in more than 50 areas, including respect, fairness, management and camaraderie. Gender comparison. The ranking considered women’s survey results compared to their colleagues’ to ensure women had as positive an experience as men. This took into account an index of factors where women often lag their peers, such as access to meaningful work, fair pay and plans for a future with their organizations.

The ranking considered women’s survey results compared to their colleagues’ to ensure women had as positive an experience as men. This took into account an index of factors where women often lag their peers, such as access to meaningful work, fair pay and plans for a future with their organizations. Consistent experiences in a diverse group. Great Place to Work also analyzed demographic patterns to ensure companies created great workplaces for all women, regardless of who they are or what jobs they do.

Surveys were conducted anonymously at each organization and women’s results achieved at least a 95 percent confidence level and a 7 percent margin of error or less. Organizations needed to employ at least 50 women to be considered.

“At Wegmans, we all work together and help one another, like family,” said Colleen Wegman, CEO. “Being recognized as a great place to work for women is especially meaningful and a proud achievement we can all celebrate.”

Wegmans Food Markets is a 94-store supermarket chain with stores in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland, and Massachusetts. The family-owned company based in Rochester, New York, is routinely recognized as an industry leader and innovator and celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2016.

Wegmans has been named one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For by Fortune magazine for 20 consecutive years, ranking as high as number two in 2017.