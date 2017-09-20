Welch’s Names Lysyj President Of U.S. Sales & Marketing

Welch’s, the Concord, Massachusetts-based seller of Concord and Niagara grape-based products, has appointed Lesya Lysyj as president-U.S., leading sales and marketing efforts.

Welch’s says Lysyj has a track record for driving growth in several categories, including beer, confectionery and beverages at Heineken USA, Cadbury and Mondelez International. Most recently, she served as president of Weight Watchers NA. She also has worked with startups in the e-commerce and membership model space.

“Lesya’s combined experience with startups and traditional CPG organizations aligns well with our growth efforts,” notes Brad Irwin, Welch’s president and CEO. “I’ve seen her success firsthand at Cadbury and am excited to see her innovative spirit in action here.”

“Welch’s is not only an iconic brand, but a company where 100 percent of the profits go back to our 1,000 farmer owners,” said Lysyj. “I am thrilled to be able to step into a role where we drive growth for our owners while delivering products that people love.”