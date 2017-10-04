GMA Welcomes FDA’s Extension For Nutrition Facts Panel Compliance

The Grocery Manufacturers Association (GMA) has expressed its approval of the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) extension of the compliance date for label changes to the Nutrition Facts Panel (NFP) on food and beverage products. The new date is Jan. 1, 2020.

“Food and beverage manufacturers are committed to giving consumers the information and tools they need to make informed choices, and these updates to the Nutrition Facts Panel are an important part of that ongoing commitment,” said Pamela G. Bailey, GMA’s president and CEO. “FDA’s new compliance date will provide companies with the necessary time to execute these updates to the Nutrition Facts Panel in a manner that will reduce consumer confusion and costs in the marketplace.”

“This common-sense extension to Jan. 1, 2020, will allow FDA to complete the necessary final guidance documents for added sugars and dietary fibers and gives companies adequate time to make the Nutrition Facts Panel revisions,” Bailey added. “We urge FDA to complete this guidance as quickly as it can so companies can make the required updates.”