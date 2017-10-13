Bridor Converts Bistro Line To Cage-Free Eggs

Bridor, a manufacturer of European-style croissants, pastries and breads for the U.S. foodservice and retail markets, recently announced that its savory Bistro items now are made with cage-free eggs.

According to Bridor, the U.S. egg industry is rapidly changing as major restaurants, quick-service chains, retailers and manufacturers are making the shift to cage-free eggs.

As part of the company’s commitment to meeting shopper expectations, Bridor plans to use cage-free eggs in all of its products by 2020.

Bistros are described as a “convenient small meal, appetizer or snack,” and consumers say they enjoy them as an alternative to pizza and quiche. The pastries contain fresh ingredients, no artificial flavors and no preservatives. Bridor’s savory Bistro pastries are available in Margherita, Egg, Leek and Parmesan, Tomato and Olive, and Spinach and Feta varieties. The five Bistros by Bridor are delivered pre egg-washed, pre-proofed and ready to bake. They contain fewer than 350 calories each.

“Our savory Bistros are the result of innovation to fit today’s consumer needs, and trade and foodservice operators have embraced our Bistro items since we introduced the line,” said Olivier Morel, Bridor SVP of sales and marketing, “By making the shift towards cage-free eggs, our customers will have even greater satisfaction that our products are made with the finest high-quality ingredients,” he said.

Bridor also recently announced its Clean Label Program, which bans the use of more than 150 ingredients, including artificial colors and flavors, preservatives, artificial sweeteners, bleached flour, high fructose corn syrup and hydrogenated or partially hydrogenated fats. The Clean Label line encompasses more than 200 products, a figure that could rise to 300 by the end of this year.

Bridor USA, based in Vineland, New Jersey, has specialized in bringing European-style bread and Viennese pastry to the North American market for 30 years.