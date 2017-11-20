Uncle Giuseppe’s To Open New Location On Long Island

Specialty grocer Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace will open its new Melville, New York, location on Dec. 1. The new market will mark the brand’s sixth store on Long Island and seventh overall.

The full-service supermarket features a gourmet Italian theme and an upscale design. Located on Route 110, the store features expanded grocery, produce, deli, meat and bakery departments, along with a full complement of specialty departments.

The company will celebrate the opening Dec. 2-3 with family-friendly events such as a visit from Santa Claus, holiday crafts, face painting and more.

The opening of the new 53,000-s.f. Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace will cap off a six-month buildout process.

“We are thrilled to bring our Uncle Giuseppe’s family to all of the families who live in this centrally located spot on Long Island. We are grateful that our brand has been so well received since we opened our first location in East Meadow in 1998. We can’t wait to welcome the residents of Melville into our new store,” said Philip DelPrete, co-founder.

He added, “Our marketplace is designed to be a one-stop shopping experience. We believe we have everything a shopper could possibly want–and more–in a supermarket.”

Customers will find fresh and organic produce, a fully staffed butcher department, a fresh seafood department with in-house fishmongers, a bakery with freshly baked treats and gourmet desserts including breads from the Bronx’s famed Arthur Avenue, a candy and gelato counter and a fresh cheese department with hundreds of varieties of cheeses from all over the world.

Uncle Giuseppe’s also features a pizzeria, a soup and salad bar, fresh sushi and an extensive selection of ready-to-eat and grab-and-go items. A 128-ft. deli case will house an array of entrees, salads, side dishes and more, all prepared fresh daily.

The marketplace also features a smoothie bar as well as an espresso café offering a full selection of freshly brewed traditional and gourmet coffees and teas.

Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace also offers full catering services that can arrange everything from platters and trays, corporate breakfasts and luncheons to lavish weddings and holiday gatherings or special occasions.

The new Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace will employ more than 250 full- and part-time associates. Store Manager Gary Lombardo joins the Uncle Giuseppe’s team with more than 30 years of supermarket management and gourmet food experience.