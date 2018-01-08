Giant Food Stores and Martin’s Food Markets recently announced that its signature holiday Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) hospitals fundraising campaign—Candles for Kids—raised $700,244 in 2017, a 7 percent increase vs. 2016.

Company support for local CMN hospitals totals more than $42 million over the past 21 years.

“Our customers generously donated to provide healthier futures for children in our local communities by donating more than $3 million in 2017,” said Tom Lenkevich, Giant/Martin’s president, noting the total for the year. “We are grateful for the enthusiasm of our associates and customers who open their hearts to support the good health of local children and their families.”

Giant/Martin’s is one of the top 10 fundraisers in the country for CMN, a nonprofit organization dedicated to saving and improving the lives of children by raising funds for children’s hospitals across North America. In addition to the two yearly in-store campaigns, associates also regularly volunteer at CMN hospital events, including radio and television telethons.

“At this time of year, we are especially thankful for the dedication of Giant/Martin’s outstanding employees who came together during the two-week candle campaign to increase donations by 7 percent over 2016,” said John Lauck, president and CEO of Children’s Miracle Network hospitals. “Together with Giant/Martin’s customers, they collected $700,244 to support seven of our children’s hospitals. Thank you to everyone who made a difference in the life of a sick child in 2017.”

Founded in 1923 in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, Giant/Martin’s operates more than 170 grocery stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia under the names of Giant Food Stores and Martin’s Food Markets.