Sprouts Farmers Market will expand home delivery service to its major markets across the country through a new partnership with Instacart. Customers will be able to order thousands of fresh, natural and organic products from Sprouts by visiting delivery.sprouts.com, Instacart’s website or mobile app, where they can choose to have their groceries delivered same-day within one or two hours, or schedule a delivery for later in the week.

Sprouts, which currently offers home delivery in eight cities across the country, will roll out the Instacart service to markets in phases, starting with select zip codes in Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona, on Jan. 9. Additional markets will be announced at a later date.

“We are excited to respond to customer demand for fast, convenient home delivery of their favorite Sprouts products in all of our major markets across the country,” said Sprouts CEO Amin Maredia. “Home delivery is a natural way for Sprouts to engage with our customers on their healthy living journey, and our partnership with Instacart allows us to quickly scale for growth.”

“Customers choose Instacart because of our ability to bring the products they want from their favorite neighborhood stores straight to their doorsteps,” said Apoorva Mehta, founder and CEO of Instacart. “Partnering with a value-driven brand like Sprouts Farmers Market allows us to provide customers with same-day delivery of the fresh, natural and organic groceries they depend on to nourish their families.”

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Sprouts employs more than 27,000 team members and operates more than 280 stores in 15 states from coast to coast.

