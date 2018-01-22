Reebok Reimagines Gas Stations As Fitness Centers

Reebok, the Boston-based company known for its footwear and fitness, is launching a plan to transform gas stations across the nation into fitness fuel stations.

Reebok and design firm Gensler have partnered in a new “Get Pumped” campaign to reimagine gas stations across the country as fitness hubs, where people can prioritize their mental and physical wellness.

The goal is a country where a healthy gym and restaurant are no more than a few miles away,” according to the companies, noting that there will be more than 71 million autonomous vehicles on the road by 2030.

The concept takes on three different forms, maximizing the impact of the different gas stations nationwide:

The Network: Reebok has imagined the major interstate rest stops as the power grid of the future. They are a place where travelers can stop and generate energy through spinning and boxing, Crossfit, Les Mils and a running trail.

Reebok has imagined the major interstate rest stops as the power grid of the future. They are a place where travelers can stop and generate energy through spinning and boxing, Crossfit, Les Mils and a running trail. The Oasis: The larger gas station that commuters pass on small, local highways will be turned into recharge zones for both mental and physical rest. There are food offerings from a farm-to-table eatery and a juice bar, as well as yoga and meditation pods. The exterior of the station will provide sustenance in the form of an herb garden and outdoor wheels where one can run in the fresh air.

The larger gas station that commuters pass on small, local highways will be turned into recharge zones for both mental and physical rest. There are food offerings from a farm-to-table eatery and a juice bar, as well as yoga and meditation pods. The exterior of the station will provide sustenance in the form of an herb garden and outdoor wheels where one can run in the fresh air. The Community Center classes. The mini-mart will offer local, healthy food, and pop-up trucks will offer rotating Crossfit and spinning classes. : The small town gas stations are transformed into community centers focused on healthy living. People can charge their electric cars, and in the auto repair shop, there will be nutritionclasses. The mini-mart will offer local, healthy food, and pop-up trucks will offer rotating Crossfit and spinning classes.

“This design work with Gensler allows us to imagine a future where there is zero barrier to entry for an opportunity to work out and be healthy. Consumers may not need gas stations anymore, but instead of wasting them, we’re recycling them and maximizing the space so that they become places of community,” said Austin Malleolo, head of Reebok fitness facilities.

Alfred Byun, designer at Gensler, added, “We envision our cities of the future to have a network of fitness oases between home and work where you could stop and recharge more than just your car. Imagine an option to leave the traffic jam to unwind with yoga, get your Crossfit fix or pick up a green juice and your weekly farm share all in one place.”