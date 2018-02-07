ShopRite’s Saker To Lead Board Of New Jersey Food Council

Richard Saker of Saker ShopRites is the new chair of the New Jersey Food Council (NJFC).

The NJFC kicked off the new year with its Annual Membership Meeting, Feb. 1 at Forsgate Country Club in Monroe Township, New Jersey. At the meeting, NJFC elected its slate of officers and board of directors.

The 2018 board officers are: Chair—Richard Saker of Saker ShopRites; Vice Chair—Mike Murphy of QuickChek Corp.; Treasurer—Mike Rothwell of Pennington Quality Market; Secretary—Joe Sofia of Wegmans Food Markets; Associate Vice Chair—Mike Biase of Mission Foods; and NJFC President Linda Doherty.

“The annual meeting is an important opportunity for NJFC members to learn of the organizations’ priorities, major events for the upcoming year and various committees in which they can participate. It’s also a great time for members to learn about government affairs initiatives to insure that food retailers and their supplier partners continue to have a strong and dedicated voice in the Garden State under the banner of the Food Council,” said Doherty.

The council also noted the 25th anniversary of Doherty as president.

Saker said, “Linda’s genuine and fearless leadership for the food industry is a testament to all of our major accomplishments throughout her time here. We all look forward to continued accomplishment with her as president.”

The event featured keynote speaker Jeanette Hoffman, a New Jersey political commentator who spoke on “The New State of Political Affairs in New Jersey.” Hoffman discussed the opportunities and challenges the food industry will potentially face with the new administration in Trenton.

The NJFC represents nearly 400 companies including 1,200 retail food stores, wholesalers, manufacturing and service companies that collectively employ more than 200,000 associates in New Jersey.