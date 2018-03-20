The A2 Milk Co. Rolls Out First National Advertising Campaign

The a2 Milk Co. has launched its debut U.S. national advertising campaign, capitalizing on what the company says is strong momentum from its recent northeast expansion.

The a2 Milk Co.’s advertisements began on Monday, March 12, and are airing on ABC, NBC, Bravo, Food Network and HGTV networks during major shows including, The Today Show, Top Chef, The Walking Dead and This is Us.

In January, The a2 Milk Co. announced its expansion in the U.S. market into the northeast, making products available in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine. A2 Milk previously was only available in the Southeast and California.

Consumers now can find a2 Milk at major grocers including Wegmans, Stop & Shop, Giant Carlisle, Giant Landover, Whole Foods Market, Market Basket, Sprouts, Safeway, King Soopers, Target, Ralphs, Publix, ShopRite and The Fresh Market.

The advertising campaign was created and executed by The Escape Pod based out of Chicago, Illinois.

Recently named one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in Food in 2018, The a2 Milk Co. says it has seen an explosion of consumer demand as major retail outlets stock the products across the U.S.

“We are thrilled for a2 Milk products to appear in the homes of potential consumers,” said Blake Waltrip, US CEO of The a2 Milk Co. “A2 Milk products have the ability to change people’s lives, and this national advertising is the next step in creating awareness of the a2 Milk products and their benefits. A2 Milk offers a solution to those consumers who experience digestive discomfort from dairy, and this is the next step of our goal of giving everyone the chance to enjoy the nutritious benefits of real milk.”

The majority of cows’ milk consumed in America contains two main types of beta-casein proteins—A1 and A2 protein. Published research suggests that the A1 protein in ordinary cows’ milk often is associated with discomfort and digestive issues in people who show symptoms similar to lactose intolerance.

The a2 Milk Co. works with local dairy farmers to identify cows that only produce the A2 protein type and process their milk separately, making it possible for those with sensitivities to enjoy cows’ milk.

The a2 Milk Co. started in California in 2015 and began its rollout in national natural food chains in 2016. In 2017, it developed a presence in the Southeast and, in 2018, announced its northeast expansion.

A2 Milk’s products include Whole, 2% Reduced Fat, Chocolate 2% Reduced Fat and 1% Low Fat.

The a2 Milk Co. was founded in 2000 in New Zealand by Dr. Corran McLachlan. It operates in Australia, New Zealand, China, the U.S. and U.K. The company has distribution in more than 3,600 stores across the U.S.

