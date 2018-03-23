G.S. Gelato Quadruples Manufacturing Capacity With New Equipment

G.S. Gelato & Desserts, a manufacturer of Italian gelato and sorbet, recently increased capacity with automated equipment for its retail products, which are available nationwide for grocery/supermarket and wholesale club operations looking for private label, branded or co-packing options.

One piece of equipment, designed exclusively for G.S. Gelato, fills the company’s newest 16-fl. oz., clear, recyclable plastic containers with a screw cap lid—the first of its kind available for private label, the company says. The other fills G.S. Gelato’s 30-fl. oz. “scrounds” as well as traditional paper pints, up to 116 in one minute. The equipment automates the entire process of filling these packaging options, quadrupling production.

“This new equipment is extremely efficient and fits our philosophy of always being on the cutting edge of innovation,” says Guido Tremolini, owner of G.S. Gelato. “With the ability to produce up to four times more product, we are not only increasing business for our company, but for our customers as well, who require assurance that their gelato supplier is capable of producing large orders with artisan-style quality. With gelato being the evolution of the ice cream industry, it is our primary goal to produce the best, most authentic product on the market, and to package it efficiently and safely.”

The equipment includes an automated safety procedure involving finished product going through a metal detector prior to placement in cases. G.S. Gelato maintains an SQF Level 3 certification from the Safe Quality Food Institute. This rating is the highest achievable evaluation from the program.

G.S. Gelato’s 26,000-s.f. manufacturing facility is located in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, and it is the first of its kind to receive approval from both the Food & Drug Administration and the Department of Agriculture, the company notes.

