The Massachusetts Food Association (MFA) and the New England Food Foundation (NEFF) are mourning the passing of Leon Gray “Bill” Tuck, 90, of Needham, Massachusetts, who died March 22 following a brief illness.

Mr. Tuck’s long career in the food business ended at the age of 85. He was known to advise others not to retire too early because he enjoyed the relationships he formed with the people he met during his career with Star Market, Sara Lee, Hendrie’s Frozen Foods and Johnson O’Hare.

MFA and NEFF members described Mr. Tuck as a kind and caring man with a mischievous side that brought much fun and laughter for those he touched.

A past president of the NEFF (1985), Mr. Tuck was passionate about his humanitarian involvement with the Nazareth Child Care Center and The Cape House. Mr. Tuck served as a mentor to many NEFF members, passing along his belief in the importance of keeping The Cape House running for years to come. He also was a member of Brae Burn Country Club and enjoyed playing bridge and following Boston sports.

Mr. Tuck was born on Jan. 10, 1928 in Boston and is preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Hanson Tuck, parents Leon P. and Joyeuse Tuck and sister Hope Bedford. He leaves his children, Nancy Echlov and her husband, Rich, of Natick; Sally Tuck and her husband John Morin of Plymouth; and Joy Wilson and her husband, Bill Bohannon, of Hartwell, Georgia; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A native New Englander, Mr. Tuck graduated from Tabor Academy and from Nichols College. He was a veteran and received the Army of Occupation Medal (Germany) for his service in the Korean War.

A private memorial service will be held at a future date. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Mr. Tuck’s memory to NEFF Cape House, P.O. Box 960788, Boston, MA 02196-0788 or online here.

