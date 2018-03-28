  • Search 
    search
Home
Northeast
Grocery

RIFDA Honors Three With Hall Of Fame Awards

Posted by
Date:
in: Grocery, Northeast, Packaging
Leave a comment
RIFDA logo
Luca Carnevale, Hope & Main; Louby Sukkhar, Matt and Audrey McClelland, The Backyard Food Co.
Luca Carnevale, Hope & Main; Louby Sukkhar, Matt and Audrey McClelland, The Backyard Food Co.

As part of its 2018 Hall of Fame Recognition Awards, the Rhode Island Food Dealers Association (RIFDA) recognized fledgling Rhode Island sauce and condiment business Backyard Food Co. as its 2018 Spirit of Rhode Island Award winner. RIFDA also honored Tony Fonseca Sr., a grocer turned packaging entrepreneur, for Outstanding Service; and Bozzuto’s, a Northeast distributor, as RIFDA Member of the Year.

The awards were presented at the recent RIFDA Trade Day held at the Kirkbrae Country Club in Lincoln, Rhode Island.

Tony Jr., Diane, Tony Sr. and Vincent Fonseca, Packaging & More.
Tony Jr., Diane, Tony Sr. and Vincent Fonseca, Packaging & More.

The Spirit of Rhode Island Award identifies and acknowledges the contributions of an organization from the greater Rhode Island area who contributes to the Rhode Island food industry. The organization must have distinguished itself through its efforts and contributions to clients and industry partners.

Backyard Food Co. founders Louby Sukkar and Matt McClelland were honored for starting their company as a garden in 2013. An overflow of tomatoes from the garden spurred suggestions of recipes from friends and family members. With help from food incubator Luca Carnevale, the Warwick, Rhode Island, company produces 17 sauces and salsa products.

The Outstanding Service Award applauds the contributions of people who have distinguished themselves through outstanding performance over a period of time and through the example they set for their peers in the trade.

Tony Pagliuso, Steve Capanna, Fred Souliere, Dan McAlister, Jeff Antil and Steve Traun, all of Bozzuto's.
Tony Pagliuso, Steve Capanna, Fred Souliere, Dan McAlister, Jeff Antil and Steve Traun, all of Bozzuto’s.

Fonseca worked for Big G, Valuland and Roger Williams Foods, served in Vietnam and decided to begin Packaging & More, a packaging supply firm, in 1993. Today, it is a major regional packaging supplier. Fonseca, in accepting the award, recognized many Rhode Island retailers for their support when he began his business.

Bozzuto’s was honored for its service to its Rhode Island customers, associates and community. Bozzuto’s Jeff Antil, in particular, was singled out for his assistance to many Rhode Island independent operators and his contributions to RIFDA. Michael Bozzuto was recognized for his work with the Special Olympics.

Keep reading:

Ohio Grocers Set To Honor Pinnacle Award Recipients

Coborn’s Honored For Its Use Of Birdzi’s Customer Engagement Platform

A2 Milk Among Fast Company’s Top 10 Most Innovative Food Companies

Tags:

About The Author

A veteran 20-year editor of The Griffin Report who often tours various supermarkets to check out the latest trends. When he isn’t writing, he enjoys sports, his family and young, energetic grandchild.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *