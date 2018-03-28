RIFDA Honors Three With Hall Of Fame Awards

As part of its 2018 Hall of Fame Recognition Awards, the Rhode Island Food Dealers Association (RIFDA) recognized fledgling Rhode Island sauce and condiment business Backyard Food Co. as its 2018 Spirit of Rhode Island Award winner. RIFDA also honored Tony Fonseca Sr., a grocer turned packaging entrepreneur, for Outstanding Service; and Bozzuto’s, a Northeast distributor, as RIFDA Member of the Year.

The awards were presented at the recent RIFDA Trade Day held at the Kirkbrae Country Club in Lincoln, Rhode Island.

The Spirit of Rhode Island Award identifies and acknowledges the contributions of an organization from the greater Rhode Island area who contributes to the Rhode Island food industry. The organization must have distinguished itself through its efforts and contributions to clients and industry partners.

Backyard Food Co. founders Louby Sukkar and Matt McClelland were honored for starting their company as a garden in 2013. An overflow of tomatoes from the garden spurred suggestions of recipes from friends and family members. With help from food incubator Luca Carnevale, the Warwick, Rhode Island, company produces 17 sauces and salsa products.

The Outstanding Service Award applauds the contributions of people who have distinguished themselves through outstanding performance over a period of time and through the example they set for their peers in the trade.

Fonseca worked for Big G, Valuland and Roger Williams Foods, served in Vietnam and decided to begin Packaging & More, a packaging supply firm, in 1993. Today, it is a major regional packaging supplier. Fonseca, in accepting the award, recognized many Rhode Island retailers for their support when he began his business.

Bozzuto’s was honored for its service to its Rhode Island customers, associates and community. Bozzuto’s Jeff Antil, in particular, was singled out for his assistance to many Rhode Island independent operators and his contributions to RIFDA. Michael Bozzuto was recognized for his work with the Special Olympics.

Keep reading: