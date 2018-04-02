NJFC Honors Wakefern, Ahold Delhaize, Krasdale Execs

The New Jersey Food Council (NJFC) sold nearly 700 for the Night of Distinction event honoring its 2018 Industry Achievement Award recipients.

This year’s honorees were Chris Lane, EVP of Wakefern Food Corp.; Kathy Russello, EVP of Retail Business Services, an Ahold Delhaize company; and Dennis Hickey, chief merchandising officer of Krasdale Foods, a privately held company servicing independent retailers in the New York metropolitan area and Florida.

“This year’s honorees advanced the mission of the New Jersey Food Council, achieved significant food business success and have a history of civic service,” said NJFC President Linda Doherty. “It was a great privilege to honor these three individuals who work diligently to support our efforts and our association’s mission. They are truly the cream of the crop in our industry, and we are enormously proud to honor them. What also set these honors apart were the presenters of the awards, who are industry giants in their own right.”

Joe Sheridan, president of Wakefern Food Corp. presented an Industry Achievement Award to Lane.

“Chris is bold in his thinking and brash when he needs to get things done,” said Sheridan. “He continually challenges the status quo and is deeply committed to the success of the 50 families that make up the Wakefern cooperative.”

Kevin Holt, CEO of Ahold Delhaize USA, presented an Industry Achievement Award to Russello, who also serves as president of the Ahold Delhaize USA Family Foundation, a charitable foundation with the mission of building healthy communities by supporting family health and nutrition.

Jim Ostling, director of retail customers for Bimbo Bakeries USA, presented an Industry Achievement Award to Hickey.

“When the planning committee determines a recipient of this esteemed award, the group uses integrity, commitment to promoting strong trade partnerships, civic responsibility and strength of character as credentials. Dennis represents all the characteristics of a food trade leader and has for many years,” Ostling.

“The Night of Distinction is an important event where the New Jersey grocery industry comes together to celebrate the industry leaders who have helped us to be one of the finest food trade organizations in the country,” added Michael Biase of Mission Foods and event chairman.

The NJFC represents almost 400 companies, including 1,200 retail food stores, wholesalers, manufacturing and service companies that collectively employ more than 200,000 associates in New Jersey.

