Modern Table Drops ‘Meals’ In Name, Adds New Products

Modern Table, maker of complete protein pastas and meal kits, has dropped the word “Meals” from its name, providing an opportunity to update its packaging and add new products.

The name change, according to the Walnut Creek, California-based company, better represents the brand’s product offering, which now includes a new pasta shape—Spirals—and two new Mac & Cheese flavors—White Cheddar and Sharp Cheddar.

The new vegan Spirals blend lentils, rice and peas. They have 21g of complete protein, nine essential amino acids and are free of GMOs, gluten, soy, dairy and nuts. The Spirals will be available this summer; SRP $3.49.

The two new Mac & Cheese flavors, also available this summer, are made with plant protein; SRP $2.49-$2.99.

“After the incredible response to our reformulated, complete protein pasta and new mac & cheese line introduced last year, we wanted to offer our customers more tasty options in those categories,” said Jennifer Eiseman, senior brand manager at Modern Table. “As we continue to expand our product offering, we remain committed to providing healthy, convenient meal options for our customers, and these three new items are no exception.”

