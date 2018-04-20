Natural Grocers Opens Its Fifth Portland-Area Store

Family-run Natural Grocers opened its fifth Portland-area store—at 5055 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard—on April 18 with a ribbon cutting attended by Natural Grocers, Prosper Portland and city officials.

“We approached this project with a clear vision, deep community involvement and a strong partnership with Natural Grocers,” said Prosper Portland Executive Director Kimberly Branam. “Our use of a community benefits agreement guided planning, design, public art, tenanting and hiring, and enabled us to keep the focus on equity, on people and on meeting the community’s needs for neighborhood services.”

The store will feature Portland-area and Oregon state products like Pok Pok, Brazi Bites, Fire on the Mountain, Skout Backcountry and Red Duck.

“My parents built Natural Grocers on the premise that all members of the community should have access to affordable, high-quality foods and dietary supplements, along with free nutrition education so people can make educated decisions about their own health,” said Kemper Isely, Natural Grocers co-president. “In opening this store, our partnership with Prosper Portland was key to understanding and meeting the area’s needs. We are pleased to make this investment in the neighborhood around Alberta Commons.”

Two new murals celebrating the city’s African American history and future, created by Northeast Portland artists Mehran Heard and Arvie Smith, have been installed on the side of the new Natural Grocers store. The Portland Regional Arts and Culture Council was responsible for commissioning and installing the art and will maintain the pieces.

Natural Grocers currently operates 10 stores in Oregon, offering 100 percent organic produce, naturally raised meats (with no antibiotics and no growth promoters ever), 100 percent free-range eggs, 100 percent pasture-based dairy, GMO-free prepackaged bulk products and groceries that don’t contain any artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners or preservatives.

