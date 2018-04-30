Wegmans Responds To New York’s Proposed Plastic Bag Ban

On April 23, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo introduced a bill that would ban all single-use, plastic carryout bags at any point of sale in New York. Jason Wadsworth, Wegmans manager of sustainability, responded with an alternative proposal incorporating use of reusable bags, returning plastic bags back to the store and using plastic bags made from recycled plastic.

According to Wadsworth, a plastic bag ban that does not also address single-use paper bags will likely lead to an increase in the use of paper bags, which is “not what’s best for the environment.”

“We know from experience that it’s possible to reduce the use of single-use plastic bags by educating customers about reusable bags and reminding them to bring plastic bags back to our store for recycling,” he said. “This, coupled with the use of plastic bags made from recycled plastic will have a much greater impact in the long run. Wegmans uses a true closed-loop recycling program. Our plastic bags are made from 40 percent recycled plastic that is returned to our stores by our own customers, and our recycling rate for plastic bags averaged close to 50 percent in 2017.”

Wadsworth explained the impact of each bagging option on the environment:

Increasing the use of reusable bags is by far the best way to reduce the number of paper and plastic bags being used. However, it’s important to consider the additional resources it takes to manufacture reusable bags. If not used by consumers on a regular basis to replace paper or plastic bags, reusable bags are not better for the environment. They are also not recyclable.

Plastic bags are the second-best option for the environment when looking at the science. They are made from natural gas, not oil and are very light compared to reusable and paper bags, requiring fewer trucks for transportation.

Environmentally, paper is the least preferred of the three bagging options. Paper bags are heavier and take up more space; it takes seven tractor trailers to transport the same number of paper bags as plastic bags carried by one tractor trailer. It also takes about 90 percent more resources and energy to make and recycle paper compared to plastic. Due to the chemicals used in the manufacturing process, paper is also harmful to waterways. While paper bags are biodegradable, they do not biodegrade if they end up in a landfill because of a lack of oxygen.

Cuomo’s proposal follows the release of the New York State Plastic Bags Task Force report in January, which outlined the environmental impact of plastic bags and single-use bag reduction measures and proposed actions that the state could take to reduce pollution and protect New York’s natural resources, including a ban on single-use plastic bags.

“The blight of plastic bags takes a devastating toll on our streets, our water and our natural resources, and we need to take action to protect our environment,” said Cuomo.

The Task Force conducted a survey of more than a dozen municipalities in New York state that currently have plastic bag laws. The Task Force also encouraged public comment on the issue and received 558 responses between March and December 2017.

The bill exempts garment bags, trash bags and any bags used to wrap or contain certain foods, such as fruits and sliced meats. The bill would go into effect Jan. 1, 2019.

In addition to the legislation, the state will undertake an education and outreach campaign to increase consumer awareness of single-use bags and their harmful impact on the environment. State education efforts also will seek to educate consumers on the impact plastic bags have on the environment and the waste stream and promote the use of reusable bags.

Currently, 10 cities, towns and villages in New York have enacted plastic bag bans. One municipality has a plastic bag ban with a fee on single-use paper bags and bags that qualify as reusable, including 2.25 ml flexible plastic bags. The City of Long Beach has a single-use plastic bag fee in place, and Suffolk County’s single-use plastic bag fee took effect on Jan. 1.

