Forager Finding Success Connecting Farmers, Co-ops, Grocers

Forager hit several milestones in its first year of working to accelerate local food sharing with grocers, co-ops and farmers.

Portland, Maine-based Forager’s mission is to make locally sourced food more widely available, thus accelerating the growth of the local food economy. The company’s online and mobile platform is aimed to digitize and streamline the procurement-to-payment process, saving time and expense for grocers, co-ops, farmers, producers and buyers and sellers of local food.

Just one year after launching a digital procurement platform, Forager says it is quickly growing sales, adding new food categories and expanding beyond Maine.

David Stone, a technology innovator who created the e-gifting category when he co-founded CashStar, launched Forager based on his passion to provide “fresher, healthier food to consumers and to help small independent farms prosper.” Across the U.S., the local food segment is expected to reach $20 billion by next year, and Forager says it is growing much faster than the overall food and beverage market.

“Local grocers and co-ops need to embrace technology more than ever in order to differentiate themselves in this expanding but competitive marketplace. Technology that makes it easier to offer an abundance of local foods and to provide an exceptional in-store experience, will help them succeed in the face of the profound changes driven by Amazon, home delivery and other innovations,” said Stone.

Today, Forager reports: