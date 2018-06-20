Goya Donates Three Tons Of Food To Guatemala Volcano Victims

Goya Foods has made an initial donation of three tons of company products—including canned beans, meat and vegetables—to victims of the volcano in Guatemala.

“It has been a devastating time for the people of Guatemala, and we are diligently working with officials and organizations to ensure that the people who need it the most will directly receive the food,” said Joe Perez, Goya Foods SVP. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to all those affected by the volcano, and we thank everyone who is helping to make this donation possible.”

The donation is part of “Goya Gives,” through which the company promotes and supports the overall well-being of communities through social responsibility, environmental initiatives and company values.

Goya has a record of playing an active role in providing food donations in times of crisis, including the company’s most recent donation of food to victims of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico and international donations to Mexico, Haiti, Chile, Peru and El Salvador, among others.

Founded in 1936,Jersey City, New Jersey-based Goya Foods, is a Hispanic-owned food company with national distribution. It manufactures, packages and distributes more than 2,500 food products from Spain, the Caribbean, Mexico, Central and South America.