Retired Broker Rick Daly Receives NEFF Helping Hands Award

The New England Food Foundation (NEFF), a nonprofit organization comprises members across the New England retail food trade, recently presented its Helping Hands Award to Rick Daly, now retired from ESM Ferolie.

The NEFF was established for helping children in need through charitable activities of the food industry. Members of all religious backgrounds support the NEFF, although it was originally formed in conjunction with the Archdiocese of Boston. The membership today totals more than 600 people from all segments of the food industry.

The primary purpose of the NEFF is the operation and the perpetuation of The Cape House in Sandwich, Massachusetts.

The Helping Hands Award is an award that recognizes organizations and persons who have given strong support to the NEFF. The award is a symbol of the commitment and dedication to the children of New England.

An engraved bluestone terrace has been created from recipients of the Helping Hands Award and is located at the Cape House.

Kim Richardson-Roach of CVS, NEFF treasurer and a longtime NEFF member, told The Griffin Report that Daly has been part of the NEFF and the food industry for a long time.

“I think he was destined for this business, since his dad was in the industry as well. When I joined the industry in 1985, he was one of the first people I met and was as helpful then as he is today. It wasn’t limited to his day job—it was evident in his charitable contributions as well. They have been a staple on the board since the early ’90s and was our distinguished president in 1996,” she said.

“His career, like many of ours, changed when our companies were merged with other companies. My interaction with him started when he was at Morris Alper, which ultimately became Acosta. His family became our extended family since they joined all of us each year, and we watched them grow to become adults who have their own kids. Since his retirement from ESM Ferolie, he has been spending time with his kids and grandkids to help them with projects and caretaking, but he has not left his NEFF family and has held the role of secretary for the Endowment Board since 2016,” added Richardson-Roach.

The award was presented to Daly as part of the NEFF Golf Tournament, held annually to raise money for the Cape House. The golf tournament was held Sept. 10 at Pine Hills in Plymouth, Massachusetts, which was attended by nearly 200 golfers. The NEFF anticipated raising $100,000 from the golf event, which is the average cost to run the Cape House annually. The NEFF also presented the Father Murphy Award to Pine Hills for its continued support of NEFF. This award is given annually to a non-member or organization who has dedicated time, provided assistance and has been instrumental in the continued success of the organization.

Keep reading: