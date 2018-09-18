URM Selects Rosie As E-Commerce Provider For Its Members

URM, a food distributor in the Inland Northwest serving independent grocers across Washington, Idaho, Oregon and Montana, has selected Rosie as the preferred provider of e-commerce systems for its members.

URM retailers such as Super 1 Foods, Yoke’s, Bigfork Harvest Foods and Rosauers have signed with Rosie. Shoppers now can order from home or on the go via desktop and mobile, with the option of picking up their order in-store or having groceries delivered directly to their doorstep.

“Working with Rosie has allowed us to serve our customers much more effectively,” says Rosauers CEO Jeff Philipps. “Rosie helped us train our order selectors to ensure best practices and superior attention to the needs of our customers. The control we have over the operation has allowed us to serve our customers with the same level of commitment they would receive in-store. Any issues or questions about the functionality of service itself are handled by Rosie’s very capable support staff that is available seven days a week.”

Rosauers, URM’s corporate banner, was one of the early adopters of at-home shopping and grocery delivery, the company says. The near century-old grocer began offering alternative shopping solutions in the late 1990s through a phone order system, and upgraded to Rosie’s e-commerce platform in 2017 to offer online shopping, pickup and delivery.

“We’re a grocery company,” says Philipps. “Software development and deployment isn’t our expertise. We made the switch to Rosie with a conversion that occurred in less than a month. Their team in Ithaca pulled out all the stops to make the conversion and operation of the platform as simple as possible. We were definitely impressed! Rosie sales, onboarding, support and account management have worked with us through the entire process, and teams still reach out proactively to help us operate the e-commerce program at our stores.”

Shoppers will find a link to the Rosie-hosted e-commerce page through the retailer’s own website, and from there can search for products, fill a virtual cart and order for either home delivery or pickup at the store—often available same-day. These online shoppers will find an online store with the same products, department names, promotions and signature in-store branding as those of the brick-and-mortar location.

“Independent grocers are each uniquely different,” says URM CEO Ray Sprinkle. “On the Rosie platform, our retailers can utilize a proven, easy-to-use system with deep customization—allowing them to strengthen their online voice and digital autonomy in order to grow into a leadership position in e-commerce. Rosie enables our retailers to maintain their own identity and standards of quality. As some of the retailers under the URM umbrella have been around for several generations, we’re proud to be able to offer them Rosie to stay in the forefront of the digital shopping economy while retaining the brand they’ve worked lifetimes to create.”

“Online shopping is happening right now, particularly with young families, working professionals and the mobility impaired,” said Randy McIntire, VP of Super 1 Foods. “Our shoppers appreciate an online shopping program with the same personal service, freshest produce, low prices and high value they expect when they are in our stores. After observing the evolution of the online shopping sector, we decided that now was the right time, and we selected Rosie as the partner to help us provide a new range of digital services to respond better to our shoppers’ needs.”

