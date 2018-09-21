Pumpkin Spice Season Is Off To A Strong Start—See What’s New

There’s no missing the influx of pumpkin-flavored goods on grocery store shelves this time of year. The pumpkin spice craze only seems to grow stronger every fall, and this year is no different. The season got off to a strong—and early—start. As of the week ended Aug. 25, consumers had already purchased more than $6.9 million worth of products with pumpkin flavorings, according to Nielsen data.

It’s hard to blame them with the wealth of new pumpkin products on shelves, including:

Dunkin’ Donuts bottled Pumpkin Spice Iced Coffee

Dunkin’ Donuts is offering coffee lovers a new pumpkin pick when on the go with new bottled Pumpkin Spice Iced Coffee. The latest addition to Dunkin’ Donuts’ growing line of ready-to-drink iced coffee beverages made its debut in mid-September and is available for a limited time at grocery, drug, convenience stores and mass merchandisers nationwide.

“As a beverage-led brand and a leader in the ready-to-drink coffee market, we continually look to delight our fans with new varieties, and perhaps no flavor is as eagerly anticipated by our fans as pumpkin,” says Brian Gilbert, VP, retail business development, Dunkin’ Donuts U.S.

Dunkin’ Donuts also offers pumpkin-flavored K-Cup pods and pumpkin-flavored bagged coffee where groceries are sold.

Spiced Pumpkin Pecan Pie Community Coffee

Available for a limited time only in 12-oz. bags, 12-count single-serve boxes and 18-count single-serve boxes, Community Spiced Pumpkin Pecan Pie Coffee offers a sweet, lightly spiced blend featuring hints of pumpkin spice and pecan pie.

“This LTO seasonal blend combines traditional fall flavors for a delicious cup with a satisfying finish,” said Jodi Conachen, GM of communications at Community Coffee Co. “Perfect for cool fall mornings or holiday entertaining, we wanted to give our customers a way to share a sweet indulgent treat with their family and friends.”

Community Spiced Pumpkin Pecan Pie can be found while supplies last in regional markets throughout the Southeast U.S.

La Colombe Coffee Pumpkin Spice Draft Latte

La Colombe‘s seasonal-batch Pumpkin Spice Draft Latte released early this year on Aug. 20. It’s made with cold-pressed espresso and fresh milk, and combined with real pumpkin puree and a blend of natural spices. The brand uses no artificial ingredients and a fraction of the sugar found in competing offerings, says La Colombe.

“Our Pumpkin Spice Draft Latte was designed for pre-and-post Labor Day sipping,” said Todd Carmichael, La Colombe co-founder and CEO. “We are the first ever frothed, cold pumpkin spice latte, so we wanted to come out of the gate early and strong. This beverage is refreshingly spicy, making it great for those warm summer days and cool autumn afternoons.”

La Colombe’s new offering is available online, in café and in select retailers nationwide. Pumpkin Spice Draft Latte retails for $2.99 per can.

Rook Coffee all-natural Pumpkin Style Cold Brew

Rook Coffee released its Pumpkin Style Cold Brew, made with fresh, dark roasted cold brew coffee infused with spices included in a traditional pumpkin pie recipe, in late August. Completely all-natural, this cold brew contains no artificial flavors, colorings, syrups or added sugar.

Nutpods Pumpkin Spice Creamer

Natural food brand nutpods released its pumpkin flavored-creamer—the first of three seasonal flavors—in late August, and within hours it became the No. 1 best-selling grocery item on Amazon.com, the company says.

“We had high hopes for Pumpkin Spice, but the reception has been amazing,” said nutpods founder and CEO Madeline Haydon. “We listened to our fans who asked that we re-introduce Pumpkin Spice earlier this year. We did and they really responded.”

Nutpods is expanding its plant-based creamers into traditional food channels including Whole Foods, Sprouts and Kroger.

Pumpkin Cheesecake Yasso Frozen Greek Yogurt

Yasso Frozen Greek Yogurt is mid-September launched its first-ever line of limited-edition seasonal flavors, including Pumpkin Cheesecake, in the brand’s signature stick novelty bars and new pint varieties. The other two flavors in the seasonal lineup are Sugar Cookie and Peppermint Crunch. All of the new flavors will be available at select retailers nationwide. Pumpkin Cheesecake will hit shelves this month, and Sugar Cookie and Peppermint Crunch will follow in November, while supplies last.

“These new items double down on indulgence and provide the nostalgic tastes of the season, but in a format that can be enjoyed frequently and with sensible nutrition,” said Drew Harrington, co-founder and co-CEO of Yasso. “We had a lot of fun with their development and feel we’ll create an exciting shopping experience through our unique holiday designs.”

Pumpkin Spice and Pecan Pie Bear Naked Granola

Bear Naked released its two new seasonal granola flavors—Pumpkin Spice and Pecan Pie—in late September. Made with whole grains, honey, spices, nuts and other simple ingredients, these granolas “bring to life the warm nostalgic feelings associated with the changing seasons,” says the company. Pumpkin Spice Granola is baked with cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, pumpkin seeds and white chocolate, and Pecan Pie Granola is made with glazed praline pecans, maple syrup, cinnamon, caramel and bits of piecrust.

“Americans spent $488.7 million on pumpkin spice-flavored foods within the last year according to Nielsen, and we know Bear Naked fans are always looking for new food experiences, so it was only natural for us to give unique take on classic favorites,” said Jason Moraff, associate director of marketing at Bear Naked.

Each granola is Non-GMO Project Verified and is available now for a limited time at Target, Walmart, Kroger and Amazon Fresh.

Honorable mention: Boursin Maple Bourbon Cheese

Boursin is betting on maple as the trend this fall season, and for a limited time, its offering Boursin Maple Bourbon Cheese in grocery stores. This limited-edition flavor features Boursin Gournay Cheese with notes of maple and hints of bourbon.

“This flavor will wow your guests’ taste buds,” said Melanie Nemoy, brand director of Boursin. “It’s the perfect versatile ingredient or star of your cheese board for any entertaining moment this fall—from Friendsgiving to a cozy night in.”

Boursin Maple Bourbon is sold in the deli aisle of major retailers nationwide including Kroger, Albertsons and Ahold through the holiday months; SRP $5.99.

