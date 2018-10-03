Cape Cod Potato Chips is supporting Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October through the limited release of its Pink Himalayan Salt & Red Wine Vinegar Potato Chips. Five percent of proceeds from every purchase (up to $25,000) of the limited-batch flavor will support the Susan F. Smith Center for Women’s Cancers at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, a New England-based comprehensive cancer treatment and research center dedicated to developing tomorrow’s cures through cutting-edge research.

A unique fusion of red wine vinegar and pink Himalayan salt come together to create a kettle-cooked chip which supports research to find a cure for a disease that affects about one in every eight U.S. women every year (breastcancer.org).

“We are proud to stay true to our New England roots and support a local and revolutionary institution like Dana-Farber Cancer Institute,” said Aaron Torchio, director of marketing. “Pink Himalayan Salt & Red Wine Vinegar not only tastes good but allows our consumers to do good by simply enjoying a deliciously unique potato chip.”

Cape Cod Pink Himalayan Salt & Red Wine Vinegar Potato Chips are crafted with the highest quality ingredients and cooked in kettles, assuring their distinct Cape Cod crunch and golden hue. The limited-batch flavor is available for MSRP $3.79 in major grocery stores, including Publix, Harris Teeter, Walmart, Stop & Shop, Shaw’s, Hannaford and Market Basket, and online at www.CapeCodChips.com.

