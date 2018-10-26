Honey Bee Produce Co. Store Replaced By Macey’s In Draper, Utah

A new Macey’s store opened in Draper, Utah, on Oct. 24.

The Macey’s replaced the Honey Bee Produce Co. store that previously operated in the 1212 Draper Parkway location.

Honey Bee Produce Co. “was a learning experience for Associated Retail Operations,” the company says. “It provided a better understanding of small format stores, their needs compared to the larger stores Associated Retail Operations is known for.”

Associated Retail Operations (ARO), a branch of Associated Food Stores in Salt Lake City, added that Honey Bee was instrumental in learning about ONSHELF—Organic, Natural, Specialty, Healthy, Ethnic, and Local Foods—and how to source the items. Many of the items featured at Honey Bee were made available through partnerships with Utah companies and growers, a process ARO had to learn as it built Honey Bee Produce Co. The lessons and findings from Honey Bee will be used to strengthen the other brands ARO owns, it says.

“While we’re sad to close Honey Bee Produce Co., the lessons we learned are priceless and will help us create better stores in the future,” said Jan Whiteley, district manager for Honey Bee.

The store quickly is being transition to a Macey’s, which also is owned by ARO.

Team members employed at Honey Bee will keep their jobs as part of the transition.

Several new products will be introduced to the store, including Macey’s signature Kong Kones, doughnuts fried fresh in-store, Macey’s Chips and other items. The in-store restaurant will continue to provide fresh meals to shoppers and online shopping with curbside pickup will be available through Macey’s Anywhere. Guests can also order their groceries online and have them delivered through Macey’s partnership with Shipt.

Additional features include an expanded produce section with more organic and local items, fresh salsa, and fresh cut fruits and vegetables; an increased dairy offering; a broad selection of grass-fed, free-from products, and Certified Angus Beef; and Happy Wallet savings with Perks loyalty program.

The Draper store is the 13th Macey’s location in northern Utah.

