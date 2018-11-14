Aldi Sweeps ‘Parent Tested Parent Approved’ Awards

  • Search 
International product awards organization PTPA Media Inc. has revealed the newest recipients of the Parent Tested Parent Approved Seal of Approval, and the vast majority are Aldi brands. The results come after a community of more than 130,000 parents from across North America put products to the test in the context of their daily lives.

“Shopping is changing. We’re doing more online. We’re expecting more in store. But with so many options, making the right choice can be more confusing than ever,” says Sharon Vinderine, founder and CEO of PTPA Media. “That’s the value of the PTPA Seal of Approval. It brings clarity and trust.

“Over the years, there’s been a lot of trust lost between consumers and brands, which is why we’re seeing more scrutiny of brand marketing claims than ever before. Ask any mom how she makes her purchasing decisions, and she’ll tell you she trusts other moms more than brand marketing. Authenticity is the only currency that matters, and that comes from the assurance that other moms have experienced a product personally and found that it met or exceeded their expectations. PTPA’s Seal of Approval conveys this all at a single glance.”

Aldi products that earned PTPA’s seal of approval are:

Little Journey Infant Water 
Sundae Shoppe Junior Pops or Sugar Free Pops 
Simply Nature Fruit Strip: Strawberry or Raspberry 
Clancy’s Everything or Original Pretzels 
Simply Nature Organic Yellow Corn Tortilla Chips 
Simply Nature Organic Colby Jack or White Cheddar Deli Slices 
Peanut Delight Creamy Peanut Butter 
Simply Nature Organic Popcorn 
Clancy’s Peanut Butter Filled Pretzel Pieces 
Nature’s Nectar Orange Juice with Mango or Pineapple 
Specially Selected Sweet or Savory Nut Trio 
Simply Nature Organic Wild Flower Honey 
Friendly Farms Chocolate Almondmilk 
Simply Nature Organic Seeded Breads: Seedtastic 21 Whole Grains & Seeds or Oats So Healthy Honey Oat Bread 
Millville Oats & Honey or Cinnamon Crunch Granola 
Berryhill Apple Butter 
Friendly Farms Organic Fat Free Milk 
Simply Nature Organic Instant Oatmeal: Oats & Flax, Apple Cinnamon or Maple Spice 
Southern Grove Asian or Tuscan Trail Mix 
Southern Grove Mountain or Indulgent Trail Mix 
Southern Grove Cajun or Tropical Trail Mix 
Southern Grove Relax or Unwind Trail Mix 
Southern Grove Tranquility or Serenity Trail Mix 
Clancy’s Veggie Chips or Straws 
Clancy’s Muddy Mix 
Specially Selected Fruit Spread: Raspberry, Blackberry, or Strawberry

Other new recipients of the seal are:

Mumablue Personalised Story Books 
Nima Labs Inc. Nima Peanut Starter Kit 
Nintendo Canada Nintendo Labo Vehicle Kit 
Spin Master Zoomer Playful Pup 
Tablet2Cases Pure Sense Buddy Case 
Vestergaard Frandsen Inc. LifeStraw Play 
VTech Technologies Canada Ltd. Go! Go! Smart Wheels Launch & Chase Police Tower 
VTech Technologies Canada Ltd. VTech Stroll & Discover Activity Walker 
VTech Technologies Canada Ltd. Kidi Star Karaoke Machine
Walgreens Well Beginnings Diapers 

Consumers who participate in the testing process evaluate the products with their families in real life environments. Their feedback and evaluations are tallied and curated, and products that meet their standards earn the PTPA Seal of Approval.

