Aldi Sweeps ‘Parent Tested Parent Approved’ Awards

International product awards organization PTPA Media Inc. has revealed the newest recipients of the Parent Tested Parent Approved Seal of Approval, and the vast majority are Aldi brands. The results come after a community of more than 130,000 parents from across North America put products to the test in the context of their daily lives.

“Shopping is changing. We’re doing more online. We’re expecting more in store. But with so many options, making the right choice can be more confusing than ever,” says Sharon Vinderine, founder and CEO of PTPA Media. “That’s the value of the PTPA Seal of Approval. It brings clarity and trust.

“Over the years, there’s been a lot of trust lost between consumers and brands, which is why we’re seeing more scrutiny of brand marketing claims than ever before. Ask any mom how she makes her purchasing decisions, and she’ll tell you she trusts other moms more than brand marketing. Authenticity is the only currency that matters, and that comes from the assurance that other moms have experienced a product personally and found that it met or exceeded their expectations. PTPA’s Seal of Approval conveys this all at a single glance.”

Aldi products that earned PTPA’s seal of approval are:

Little Journey Infant Water

Sundae Shoppe Junior Pops or Sugar Free Pops

Simply Nature Fruit Strip: Strawberry or Raspberry

Clancy’s Everything or Original Pretzels

Simply Nature Organic Yellow Corn Tortilla Chips

Simply Nature Organic Colby Jack or White Cheddar Deli Slices

Peanut Delight Creamy Peanut Butter

Simply Nature Organic Popcorn

Clancy’s Peanut Butter Filled Pretzel Pieces

Nature’s Nectar Orange Juice with Mango or Pineapple

Specially Selected Sweet or Savory Nut Trio

Simply Nature Organic Wild Flower Honey

Friendly Farms Chocolate Almondmilk

Simply Nature Organic Seeded Breads: Seedtastic 21 Whole Grains & Seeds or Oats So Healthy Honey Oat Bread

Millville Oats & Honey or Cinnamon Crunch Granola

Berryhill Apple Butter

Friendly Farms Organic Fat Free Milk

Simply Nature Organic Instant Oatmeal: Oats & Flax, Apple Cinnamon or Maple Spice

Southern Grove Asian or Tuscan Trail Mix

Southern Grove Mountain or Indulgent Trail Mix

Southern Grove Cajun or Tropical Trail Mix

Southern Grove Relax or Unwind Trail Mix

Southern Grove Tranquility or Serenity Trail Mix

Clancy’s Veggie Chips or Straws

Clancy’s Muddy Mix

Specially Selected Fruit Spread: Raspberry, Blackberry, or Strawberry

Other new recipients of the seal are:

Mumablue Personalised Story Books

Nima Labs Inc. Nima Peanut Starter Kit

Nintendo Canada Nintendo Labo Vehicle Kit

Spin Master Zoomer Playful Pup

Tablet2Cases Pure Sense Buddy Case

Vestergaard Frandsen Inc. LifeStraw Play

VTech Technologies Canada Ltd. Go! Go! Smart Wheels Launch & Chase Police Tower

VTech Technologies Canada Ltd. VTech Stroll & Discover Activity Walker

VTech Technologies Canada Ltd. Kidi Star Karaoke Machine

Walgreens Well Beginnings Diapers

Consumers who participate in the testing process evaluate the products with their families in real life environments. Their feedback and evaluations are tallied and curated, and products that meet their standards earn the PTPA Seal of Approval.

