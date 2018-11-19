Don Lee Farms’ Organic Plant-Based Burger In More Northeast Markets

Don Lee Farms has expanded its organic, plant-based burger to nearly 300 Tops Friendly Markets and Stop & Shop markets in the northeastern U.S. The burger will be sold in both the fresh meat case and in frozen food.

The new Don Lee Farms Organic Plant-Based Burger is not only organic but is vegan, gluten-free and an excellent source of plant-based protein. It is the only burger to qualify for USDA’s organic certification and recently was featured on Amazon’s Treasure Truck, selling out in every city from Austin to Philadelphia.

“Our Organic Plant-Based Burger, just like our other popular veggie burgers on the market, have appealed to consumers across a broad spectrum of diets. That’s why we are seeing this type of success. Meat, vegetarian and plant-based eaters prefer our organic products to other burger alternatives because they know our family’s brand stands for uncompromising quality and a passion for plant-based food innovation,” said Donald Goodman, president of Don Lee Farms.

Danny Goodman adds, “From our decades of experience in plant-based food production, we know that artificial and modified ingredients are not the answer to a satisfying burger. Consumers are surprised to learn that other plant-based burgers on the market can’t qualify for natural or organic. With supermarkets like H-E-B, Wegmans, Stater Bros. Markets, Tops Friendly Markets and Stop & Shop raising the bar, consumers don’t have to compromise. Our ingredients are sustainable, and we are very proud of that. But more importantly, our customers say our burger just tastes better. We are seeing a big response when consumers are given a choice between artificial and organic in the marketplace, and now we are in more stores and in more sections within the supermarket to lead the change.”

Since its launch, the company has sold millions of the organic, plant-based burger to club stores and select markets. Cooking Light Magazine proclaimed, “When a new ‘beefy’ burger by Don Lee Farms came to the market… we gamely decided to taste them against the other beef-like veggie burgers, and we liked them. In a side-by-side taste test, we preferred Don Lee Farms’ burgers.”

The family owned company based in California currently sells it’s popular burger at Costco Wholesale, Wegmans, H-E-B, Stater Bros. Markets and select markets across the U.S.

Established in California in 1982, Don Lee Farms is a family owned food manufacturer and leading national supplier of organic and conventional food products. It is the leading national producer of organic veggie burgers. Don Lee Farms produces plant-based and meat proteins for retail, club, foodservice and school foodservice markets. Consumer products and end items are sold at major retailers nationwide such as Costco Wholesale, Whole Foods Markets and Walmart under the Don Lee Farms label, private brands and under brands of partners.

