Fifco USA To Launch Spiked Still Water In December

Fifco USA is launching Pura Still in December as a better-for-you option in the ready-to-drink alcoholic beverage space.

Fifco says Pura Still is the first spiked still water with a splash of coconut water, a hint of natural fruit flavor and zero carbonation. An 11.2-oz. bottle of Pura Still contains 1g of cane sugar, 2g of carbohydrates and 90 calories.

“People are prioritizing their health and wellness more than ever,” said Jessica Stainsby, brand manager. “Pura Still creates an option for consumers who want to enjoy themselves without worrying about carbonation and bloating, calories or excess sugar. You shouldn’t have to compromise your lifestyle to enjoy a drink, and with Pura Still, you don’t have to.”

Pura Still will be available nationwide in six packs; the three flavors are Blackberry, Mango and Mandarin Orange.

Fifco USA, formerly North American Breweries, is one of the largest beer companies in the U.S. The Rochester, New York-based company brews, packages, imports, markets and sells its branded product portfolio through an independent network of wholesalers throughout the U.S. Brands include Labatt, Genesee, Seagram’s Escapes, Magic Hat, Pyramid, the Original Honey Brown Lager, and Portland Brewing. Headquartered in Rochester, New York, it operates breweries and alehouses across the U.S., including its flagship brewery, the Genesee Brewery in Rochester, which is one of the longest continually-operating breweries in the U.S.

The company also owns top flavored malt beverage brands including: Seagram’s Escapes, which has experienced nine consecutive years of growth; and Seagram’s Escapes Spiked, which is the No. 3 new flavored malt beverage franchise in the total U.S. beer category for 2018.

The company also imports and markets the Imperial brand of beer in the U.S. Along with its own brands, Fifco USA contract brews beer and other alcoholic beverages on behalf of other alcoholic beverage companies. Fifco USA promotes smart consumption of all its beverages.

Keep reading: