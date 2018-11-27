WAFC Elects C&S Wholesale’s Winn To Board Of Directors

The Western Association of Food Chains (WAFC) elected Eric Winn, SVP and GM, West Coast and Hawaii, of C&S Wholesale Grocers to its board of directors during its annual meeting in November in San Francisco, California.

“I am so excited and pleased to welcome Eric to the board. He brings a lot of passion and experience towards our mission of education which will only help to make our team better in all that we do. I look forward to his leadership in expanding the WAFC educational opportunities to C&S retailers,” said Dennis McIntyre, WAFC president and chairman and Stater Bros. Markets EVP, marketing.

Established in 1921, the WAFC is focused on providing educational opportunities for food industry associates. The Food Industry Management Program at the University of Southern California Marshall School of Business has been available to qualified industry participants for 60 years. In 2000, the WAFC expanded its scope by working with community colleges throughout the Western U.S. to establish the Retail Management Certificate Program. The Retail Management Certificate Program curriculum is now available at 160 colleges and satellite locations and online nationally.

