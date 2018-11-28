Stonewall Kitchen Makes Second Acquisition Of 2018

Stonewall Kitchen has completed its second acquisition of 2018, acquiring Spruce Naturals LLC from its original founder, Kendall Cook. Spruce is the parent company of Napa Valley Naturals, a brand of certified organic extra virgin olive oils, culinary cooking oils, Italian balsamic vinegars and aged wine vinegars, as well as Montebello, a brand of organic pastas imported from Italy.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome the Napa Valley Naturals and Montebello brands to our family,” said John Stiker, Stonewall Kitchen CEO. “With unsurpassed quality and taste, Napa Valley Naturals is the No. 1-selling olive oil item within the natural foods channel, as well as the No. 1 brand of balsamic vinegars and wine vinegars according to Spins data. Similarly, Montebello is the No. 2 brand of shelf-stable pasta in the natural channel, experiencing rapid growth. Delicious, stand-out products within their line such as the Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Expeller Pressed Avocado Oil and Grand Reserve Balsamic Vinegar perfectly complement the specialty food categories we currently offer.”

“Partnering with Stonewall Kitchen is a natural and authentic fit for us,” added Cook. “I grew up in Napa Valley selling products at my farm stand and local farmers’ markets, much like the founders of Stonewall Kitchen did in Maine. From our humble beginnings in the early 1990s, today both companies offer premium-quality, clean-label products all across the country. After growing Napa Valley Naturals and Montebello on our own the last few decades, I’m looking forward to working alongside Stonewall Kitchen to help accelerate the continued growth of both brands.”

“This truly has been an exciting year for Stonewall Kitchen,” said Stiker. “With our January acquisition of the Tillen Farms brand of pickled vegetables and cocktail cherries, the May license of the Legal Sea Foods brand for a line of restaurant-quality seafood sauces, and now this addition of Napa Valley Naturals and Montebello, we have made significant strides towards achieving our vision of becoming the premier specialty foods platform in North America. With our expertise in brand building, product development and omni-channel distribution, we are excited to continue to grow our business both organically and through additional selective acquisitions, with the goal of bringing our guests the best-tasting and highest-quality specialty foods.”

Stonewall Kitchen, founded in 1991 by partners Jonathan King and Jim Stott, is headquartered in York, Maine. The company has more than 6,000 wholesale accounts nationwide and internationally; a catalog and online division; a cooking school and café in York, Maine; and nine retail company stores throughout New England.

