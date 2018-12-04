O’Dang Hummus Dressing Expands Retail Presence With Hy-Vee

O’Dang Hummus, maker of hummus dressings, is rolling out three flavors to Hy-Vee stores: Ranch, Caesar and Honey Mustard.

“O’Dang Hummus is thrilled to partner with Hy-Vee, a highly respected grocer in America’s heartland,” said Jesse Wolfe, founder and CEO of O’Dang Hummus. “This opportunity allows us to expand strategically and bring our plant-based dressings to new customers who are searching for a delicious and healthier dressing option. We thank Hy-Vee for partnering with us and look forward to serving their customers for years to come.”

O’Dang Hummus dressings are a better-for-you option made with U.S.-Grown chickpeas as the first ingredient. The “full flavor, fewer calorie” line is gluten-free, preservative-free and free of high fructose corn syrup. O’Dang Hummus says its products can be used on salads, as a dip or as a marinade.

O’Dang Hummus is a Keen Growth Capital portfolio company. Keen Growth Capital is a venture fund that invests in and develops early-stage food and wellness companies with meaningful social impact.

O’Dang Hummus products can be found in 49 states across the U.S.

Hy-Vee Inc. is an employee-owned corporation operating more than 245 retail stores across eight Midwestern states, including Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

