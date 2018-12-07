Rally Hires Sales And Marketing Talent Ahead Of National Expansion

Marketing veteran Kasey Long has joined beverage maker Rally as the company eyes national distribution. Rally is a functional rehydration drink formulated to help athletes “restore, rehydrate, and recover.”

Rally currently is available at select HEB, Spec’s and local retailers throughout many of Texas’s major cities, including Houston, San Antonio and Austin, but the company says is planning for national expansion in 2019.

Long was hired to establish and grow an integrated marketing program. Her efforts will be supported by a newly hired team of marketing consultants from Austin, Texas-based Rivet Communications and strategic marketing professional Jackie Huba. The collective marketing team brings a new level of insights, strategy and expertise to the beverage start-up, says Rally.

“Kasey and her team’s experience in developing customer loyalty and branding are great assets as Rally continues to grow in Texas and expand into new markets,” said Eric Boss, founder and CEO. “Rally is a new kind of re-hydrating, replenishing beverage made right here in Texas, and we can’t wait to accelerate sales and marketing, so athletes nationwide can discover the benefits of our rehydration beverage and achieve top performance.”

According to Rally, its products contain more electrolytes than current sports drinks and more enhanced vitamins than the pediatric electrolyte formula currently utilized within the athletic community it targets. Each 20-oz. bottle contains added Vitamin B and A, more potassium than two bananas, and magnesium. The drinks contains no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives and now is sweetened with stevia.

