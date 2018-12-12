Florida Beverage Association Accepting Community Grant Applications

Now in its fourth year, the Florida Beverage Association (FBA) Grant Program is accepting applications. The grant program provides support to organizations and programs that promote environmental sustainability, as well as nutrition, and health and wellness initiatives.

“As Floridians, we know the importance of protecting both our environment and the well-being of our neighbors. The Florida Beverage Association and its members are committed to supporting these efforts through the FBA Community Grant Program,” said Liz DeWitt, executive director of the Florida Beverage Association.

Previously, Santa Rosa County, The Science and Environment Council of Southwest Florida and Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful have received grants to support their programs focused on environmental sustainability. The City of Tampa, the “I’m a STAR” Foundation and Miami-Dade Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces also are past grant awardees for their focus on promoting nutrition and active lifestyles.

Grant applications should be submitted online by Monday, Dec. 31. To be considered for a grant, all nominees must meet the requirements listed in the “Grant Program Criteria” found on the FBA website at flabev.org. Grants awarded through the FBA program are generally capped at $25,000. However, special programs and unique circumstances may justify a larger grant. In addition, some grant applications may be eligible for a matching grant from the American Beverage Foundation for a Healthy America (ABFHA).

All applications will be reviewed by the FBA Board Grant Subcommittee. FBA Community grant recipients will be selected and notified by the FBA Board of Directors by March 30, 2019. The FBA will submit its selections for award to the ABFHA matching grants program. Matching grants from the ABFHA will not be announced until May of 2019. General questions may be directed to FBA Executive Director Liz DeWitt by phone at 407.385.2708 or by email at Liz.dewitt@flabev.org.

