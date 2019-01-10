Chicory And MilkPEP Partner To Release Shoppable Digital Milk Aisle

New York City-based Chicory, a grocery tech company, and the Milk Processor Education Program (MilkPEP) have come together to use a first-to-market digital milk aisle experience.

MilkPEP is utilizing Chicory’s Premium in-recipe ads to promote milk to recipe viewers in their network of over 1,000 influencer food sites. Any time a consumer views a recipe containing “milk,” an ad saying “shop now!” will appear. Shoppable ads will either promote online shopping at Meijer or AmazonFresh and will roll out to additional retailers following the test.

With a click, the user will land on an interstitial digital milk aisle page. The page will list all of the real milk products and brands available in the user’s area, at the featured retailer. Once the user selects their preferred product, the item will be automatically added into the user’s digital cart.

To make this partnership possible, Chicory worked with Campbell Ewald, the lead strategic agency, and Arc Worldwide, the shopper agency, at milk’s defense. MilkPEP’s mission is to transform how people think about dairy milk in an age of energy drinks and plant-based alternatives

“The opportunities for digital aisle tech are huge,” said Chicory CEO Yuni Sameshima. “We have had a lot of interest from trade boards, here at Chicory, but we needed to find a way to offer equal visibility to all of the brands that were members of those boards—so with MilkPEP, there are many, many members of their board, all who deserve equal ecommerce support. The digital aisle gives the consumer a good look at all of their options and allows boards like MilkPEP to equitably represent all of their partners.”

The e-commerce initiative is the latest by the NYC-based startup, following the success with its shoppable recipe platform (used by brands like Campbell’s, General Mills and Avocados from Mexico) and shoppable in-recipe ads for various CPG brands. MilkPEP is the first client to take advantage of the digital aisle tech.