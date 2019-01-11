Recommended: Jeff Brown To Close West Philly ShopRite, Blames Soda Tax

The tax, Mayor Kenney’s signature legislation, funds pre-K; community schools; and improvements to parks, recreation centers, and libraries. It also comes at the start of an election year; Kenney will have to defend the levy as he seeks a second term, and super PACs on both sides of the issue could pour money into the mayoral and City Council races.

In 2016 Philadelphia became the first major U.S. city to enact a tax on soda, and two years after taking effect, the tax remains controversial — and closely watched by other cities. Several other cities have enacted similar taxes since Philadelphia passed its version. Kenney’s administration has defended the tax as a means of fighting poverty by investing in Philadelphia’s children and attacked the beverage industry for pouring millions of dollars into opposing it….

