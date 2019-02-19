Kombucha Maker Rowdy Mermaid Gets $3.5M For Expansion, Other Intiatives

Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha, a Boulder-based beverage company producing “function-forward” drinks crafted with snowmelt, has completed Series A funding with proceeds totaling $3.5 million. The company, which was founded in 2013, will use the funds to expand its market and develop new packaging, among other company initiatives.

Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha produces a low-sugar, plant-infused, functional kombucha that the company says isn’t sour or overly sweet. Each brew is made with ethically-sourced, regenerative organics and undergoes in-house DNA testing to ensure safety and consistency, the company says. Living Ginger features the adaptogenic woody essence of antioxidant-rich chaga mushroom. Rowdy Belly includes fresh turmeric and healing herbs to aid in the digestive process.

The financing round was led by KarpReilly, a Connecticut-based private investment firm with a portfolio of emerging brands in the consumer sector, with food, beverage and natural products such as Spindrift, Lifeaid Beverage Co., KeVita, Zola Coconut Water and Iconic Protein. Other investors include consumer packaged goods (CPG) leaders Justin Gold, the founder of Justin’s, and Brendan Synnott, co-founder of Bear Naked and Evol Foods.

“This financing allows the Rowdy Mermaid team the opportunity to grow our company and our product line with integrity,” said Jamba Dunn, founder and CEO of Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha. “We believe functional health extends to the environment we live in as well as ourselves, which is why a big initiative for 2019 will be a switch to clean supply chains and sustainable packaging to increase our presence and offerings while being mindful of environmental concerns—curbing production waste, extending shelf life and increasing the functionality of the product.”

The Series A funding will accelerate company growth initiatives by including broader western sales expansion in conventional and on-the-go channels, a new package and design, and research and development of environmentally friendly cans and multi-packs.

“We love Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha because its function-forward and science-based approach to kombucha stands out in a fast-growing industry,” said Allan Karp, co-founder of KarpReilly. “We are confident in the tremendous amount of momentum Jamba and his team have received over the past several years in the Rocky Mountain region and we believe the organic harmony between our teams will compel a thoughtful growth strategy moving forward.”

With the recent addition of 26 Gelson’s Markets locations in Southern California, Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha’s products are now in bottles and on tap throughout the Rocky Mountain Region, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Missouri, South Dakota, Montana, Idaho, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Texas, Nevada, Wyoming and California at more than 500 retail stores, including Whole Foods, Natural Grocers and King Soopers.

Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha will be present at both the Natural Products Expo West (March 5-9) in Anaheim, California, March 5-9, and KombuchaKon in Long Beach, California April 18-19, with a new offering to be announced soon.