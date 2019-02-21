Poland Spring Water Unveils Six New Sparkling Flavors

Poland Spring Sparkling has added six new flavors in an effort to meet consumers’ demand for bubbly alternatives to sugary beverages.

The new flavors are Ruby Red Grapefruit, Lemon Ginger, White Peach Ginger, Blood Orange Hibiscus, Orange Mango and Vanilla Flavor Twist. A growing appeal for floral flavors among consumers caused hibiscus to be chosen as 2019’s “flavor of the year,” while lemon and grapefruit are among the top three sought-after sparkling flavors, according to Nestlé Waters North America, maker of Poland Spring.

Poland Spring Sparkling is made from 100 percent natural spring water from Maine and real fruit flavors.

“After the incredibly positive response to the 2018 relaunch of Poland Spring Sparkling, we are excited to maintain momentum with new flavor options,” said Yumiko Clevenger-Lee, VP and CMO of Nestlé Waters North America. “As we continue to expand our portfolio of unique and healthy sparkling offerings, our core focus remains unchanged and unmatched; simple ingredients starting with the 100 percent natural spring water Poland Spring has been known for since 1845.”

The new varieties of Poland Spring Sparkling will be available in February in three bottle sizes: 20 ounce, 1 liter and half-liter (8 packs) as well as 12-oz. cans (8 packs). The waters can be found at supermarkets, club, convenience and chain drug stores in the Northeast. All Poland Spring Sparkling offerings are sugar-free, calorie-free and contain no sweeteners or colors.



Consumers outside of the Northeast can find sparkling flavors under Nestlé’s Deer Park, Zephyrhills, Ozarka, Ice Mountain and Arrowhead brands.

Based in Stamford, Connecticut, with approximately 8,000 associates located in North America, Nestlé Waters North America sources water for its six regional spring water brands from 47 springs across the U.S.

